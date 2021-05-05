Perhaps we've finally figured out what that special sauce is made of? Stories like this always make you wonder who's handling your food behind the scenes, as a New Jersey woman said her local fast food order came with a very unpleasant and unwanted surprise. Now, the woman is suing for severe emotional distress, shock and mental anguish, nausea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, and heightened anxiety, according to the report

The Vineland Daily Journal says the woman ordered takeout from a McDonald's on January 13 but when her daughter reached into the bag to eat a french fry, she claims there was something awful smeared all over one of the wrappers. What was it, according to the suit? Crap. As in, excrement. The lawsuit says the daughter noticed a "brown substance all over the wrapper of the burger and on (her) right hand”. The suit goes on to claim that the mom noticed a "horrible stench". Yuck.

The Post reports that she called the McDonald's a number of times but no on answered. Then, the woman called police. One officer wrote in a report:

I looked into the bag and observed what appeared to be feces on the wrapper of a burger in the bag.

The restaurant is adamantly denying this. A manager from the McDonald's says the claims were not true, and an internal investigation proved no wrong doing. The manager told police that it couldn't have happened because he was the one who placed all the orders in the bags, but he didn't notice anything foul at the time.

The mother says they threw the food away after discovering their not-so-Happy Meal surprise, but saved the soiled wrapper as evidence.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items