More and more state are requiring that residents wear face masks if they're going to be out in public amid the Coronavirus pandemic. You might want to be aware, however, how long you've wearing one and if your oxygen is getting low.

The Daily Voice is reporting that an unidentified driver from Lincoln Park, New Jersey crashed their vehicle Thursday. Police say they believe the accident happened due to the driver wearing an N95 mask for too long.

The Voice says the driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non life threatening injuries.

