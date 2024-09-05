Labor Day Collision on Route 9 Leaves Two ‘Seriously Injured’ in Dutchess County

In recent months there has been a large and growing number of serious accidents in the Hudson Valley involving motorcyclists. This brings us to over the Labor Day holiday weekend where another serious accident occurred this time on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls.

Serious Labor Day Collision on Route 9

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Monday, September 2, 2024, near the Alpine Commons Shopping Plaza. Within minutes of the accident occurring, members of the Hughsonville Fire Department and the Town of Wappinger were alerted to and responded to the scene.

Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department loading...

According to the release issued by the Hughsonville Fire Department via their official Facebook page, when fire and EMS services arrived on the scene they found the male motorcycle operator unconscious in the middle of the roadway and one female trapped inside the car.

Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department loading...

Pictures from the scene show the aftermath of the wreck with both vehicles sustaining tremendous damage, with parts and fragments of the vehicles dispersed across the roadway.

Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department loading...

Details Continued...

Additional support was called to the scene in the form of two additional advanced life support ambulances and a medevac helicopter. Both individuals were described as being "seriously injured". Firefighters on the scene quickly went into action and worked to extricate the woman from the car while also providing assistance to EMS personnel.

Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department loading...

According to the release, the female was rescued from the vehicle within 16 minutes of arrival on the scene. It was during that time that the male was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital. Once out of the vehicle, the female was transported via medevac to Westchester Medical Center.

Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department Facebook: Hughsonville Fire Department loading...

The identities of both the male and the female involved in the accident were not disclosed in the release and no specific details regarding injuries were disclosed either. Members of the New York State Police would also arrive on the scene and begin an investigation into the crash which would keep the northbound side of Route 9 closed for over three (3) hours.

We will continue to provide information on this developing story if or when new information becomes available.

Bobcat Sighting in LaGrange, NY Gallery Credit: Tigman

New York Spending $64 Million To "Restore" Each New York Region