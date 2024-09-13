Late in the 2023 calendar year major news came out of Orange County following law enforcements raid on a major narcotics operation. The raid that occured at the end of the year was the culmination of years worth of investigative work by law enforcement.

This brings us to today where it was just recently announced that one of the main suspects who was apprehended during the raids has reached an agreement with the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Major Narcotics Investigation Summary

In this investigation, New York State Police, together with the Orange County Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office engaged in a year-long investigation into cocaine trafficking in and around Chester. The investigation would also lead authorities as far away as the Bronx.

Previous Coverage: Over a Dozen Suspects Arrested in Massive NYSP Narcotics Operation

On December 11, 2023 law enforcement made their move and executed 11 search warrants between the Orange County and Bronx locations. In total more than two dozen suspects were arrested and authorities successfully seized a variety of both illegal narcotics and firearms.

According to the New York State Police press release issued at the time of the raids, authorities collected...

over 2 Kilograms of Cocaine, approximately

17 pounds of Cannabis

fentanyl pills

United States Currency

eight illegal firearms

Charges for Suspects

Following the raids, all 14 arrested parties were arraigned and charged with a variety of of crimes related to weapons and drug charges. Of the fourteen (14) arrested though, four (4) suspects in particular faced the most serious of charges.

Those 4 would be Antonio Bucci, as well Tyler Zaborski, Lestor Zaborski Jr and James Baltimore. Each of them faced the charges for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy in the first and second degree.



Following their respective arraignments they were all remanded to Orange County Jail where their bail prices all ranged between the mid 6-figure to low 7-figure range. You may read all of our previous coverage on this event in the provided links above.

Orange County Narcotics Suspect Strikes a Deal

It has been more than half a year since any new information had been issued on this case. That however is no longer accurate, as new information was just recently issued by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

That new information is in regard to one of the major suspects arrested identified as now 29-year old Anthony Bucci of Chester. Bucci according to the press release from the Orange County District Attorney's Office has made an agreement to plea guilty to Operating as a Major Trafficker.

Bucci announced his plea of guilty in Orange County Court earlier this week on September 10, 2024. In return for his guilty plea, the People or prosecution in this case will recommend a sentence of ten (10) years behind bars. Bucci sentencing day is currently set for November 13, 2024.

In addition to the guilty plea, Bucci also admitted in court that...

he acted as a director of a controlled substance organization during any period of twelve months or less, during which period such controlled substance organization did sell one or more controlled substances, to wit: cocaine, and the proceeds collected or due from such sale or sales had a total aggregate value of seventy-five thousand dollars or more.

The latest press release did not mention any new information regarding the other suspects arrested in the investigation.

