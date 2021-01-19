Feel like this year hasn't gotten off to much a good start? Need something to get off your chest but you just don't know the appropriate way to let loose? Well, now there's a new hotline available for you to vent your rage by screaming. All you have to do is simply pick up the phone and dial, and then get ready to cry, scream, and yell to your heart's content.

The hotline is called Just Scream! and was set up late last year by elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar. You think there's someone who needs to blow their fuse, it'd be someone like Gollmar, who has to deal with disobedient children everyday. There is one thing, the hotline will stop accepting calls January 2, so you'll need to get one this quick.

Got problems with bills and debt? Work got you down? Does your partner not listen? Car trouble again? And of course, there are plenty out there who probably want to vent about politics, so now is the time to call and scream about something you read in the comment section somewhere.

ABC says that there is no one on the other end of the line when you call, and your number isn't saved.

Sometimes the Hudson Valley gets a bad rap, as you'll periodically see places like Poughkeepsie or Newburgh rank fairly high on these 'saddest', or 'most depressed places to live in America' lists. Is it entirely fair? Perhaps not. But there are folks out there who are hurting and may need a good outlet to scream for as long as they want.