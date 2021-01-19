5 Things Donald Trump Did Right as President

While he's leaving office as the most unpopular president in history, Donald Trump didn't get it all wrong.

Hosting a morning radio show for the past four years has been a bit challenging to say the least. In a world where hearing facts you don't like means the news is "fake" has made it difficult to discuss anything going on in the world of politics.

Most people in the Hudson Valley fall into two categories. Half believe that everything the president does is right and he can never do anything wrong, while the other half think everything Trump did in his four years in office has completely ruined our country.

In reality, there's good and bad in every presidency. That's right, although many people don't want to believe it, even Donald Trump got some things right.