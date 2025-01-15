New Eatery Will Replace ‘Old School’ Beacon, NY Restaurant

A new eatery is set to take over an empty storefront in Beacon, New York. But will it live up to the legacy left by its famous former occupant?

In August, Homespun Foods announced to its loyal customers that it would be closing down after almost two decades. Jessica Reisman opened the Beacon landmark in 2006. Since then, locals and tourists alike flocked to the cozy eatery for fresh sandwiches, innovative salads and hearty soups made with love.

When Homespun's most recent owner, Joe Robitaille, announced the restaurant's closing many locals were devastated. Most of them lamented that there aren't many "old school" Beacon businesses left on Main Street. In April, Max's on Main also revealed that it would be shutting down after 20 years. The iconic watering hole was one of the last "local dives" in a city that has seen an influx of trendy bars and clubs.

New Eatery to Open in Beacon, New York

When announcing the closure of Homespun, Robitaille encouraged his customers to support "whatever business" took over his former restaurant. Since then, the place has sat empty, but now it appears there will finally be something new to check out.

This week, a new sign was spotted in the window of the former Homespun Foods promoting the future opening of Beacon Quality Eats. The new restaurant is described as a "sandwich joint" that also offers full meals and catering, similar to the business model of Homespun.

Those who are interested in seeing a sneak preview of Beacon Quality Eats's menu will have to wait a little longer. The new restaurant's website and Instagram account are currently empty. However, the owners are encouraging visitors to sign up for an email list to receive updates when they're released.

Beacon Quality Eats is scheduled to open in April at 232 Main Street.

