New Hudson Valley Chick-fil-A Gets Green Light, Construction to Begin

Proposals for Chick-fil-A restaurants in Poughkeepsie, Fishkill, Kingston and Middletown, New York are all in the works. One has officially been approved and will begin breaking ground soon.

Get ready for a chicken invasion. The insanely popular fast food chain is quickly ramping up plans to open multiple Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Until now, the closest locations have been at rest stops on the New York State Thruway or in Danbury, Connecticut.

According to plans submitted to various municipalities across the Hudson Valley, Chick-fil-A is looking to open at the former Red Lobster location in the Town of Ulster, the vacant IHOP on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and shuttered Boston Market locations in the Town of Wallkill and Fishkill.

Chick-fil-A Construction Given Green Light, Groundbreaking Announced

This week, one of those projects was officially given final approval and a groundbreaking date has been announced. Councilman Mark Coyne posted an update on his Facebook page, stating that the Town of Wallkill has granted "complete town approval" from the Planning and Zoning Boards for construction to begin on a new Chick-fil-A restaurant on Route 211.

According to Coyne, groundbreaking is now scheduled for this spring. But don't be surprised if you see some movement inside the old Boston Market over the winter. The restaurant has granted permission for the Silver Lake Fire District to use the former Boston Market restaurant for training drills until the old building is taken down.

Approvals are still pending for the remaining three Chick-fil-A restaurants. In the meantime, Dutchess County chicken fans have been flocking to a new Dave's Hot Chicken, which just opened up on Route 9. Opening weekend saw lines wrapped around the building. As of this week, waits for food during peak times have still been up to a half hour long due to its popularity.

