Attention Commuters: All the New Changes Coming to Penn Station

For those Hudson Valley residents to rely on mass transit to commute down to New York City, things will start to look (even more) different in one of the busiest transportation hubs in the country.

Announcement for Penn Station Renovation

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced "world-class' changes coming to Penn Station that will address everything from commuter safety to overcrowding. Here's the latest details and timeline residents can expect as construction gets underway.

Architect for Penn Station Remodel

Governor Hochul says she agrees with New York residents that improvements to Penn Station "cannot come soon enough", and they've tapped famed UK architect John McAslan, who helped redesign King's Cross Station in London, to take the reins. There are focusing on several specific stress points of the current design of Penn Station.

Plans for Newly Designed Penn Station

If you've spent more than a minute in Penn Station, you've either observed or been part of swelling crowds that seem to move like schools of fish as they try to make their way to their designated platforms. In response, Hochul says that passenger orientation and overcrowding relief are top priorities. To accomplish this, the plan is to enlarge walkways and raise ceilings, as well as create more space for passengers on platforms.

In addition to accessibility and safety logistics, the plan also includes strategies to create more opportunities for retail stores to join Penn Station, and create access to the neighboring Moynihan Train Hall. While there is no current timeline for physical completion, the initial contract with McAslan's firm has the goal of creating a "preliminary station design" within a year.

