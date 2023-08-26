Something new has come to the Hudson Valley. With the growth of our area, we never know what to expect and that's the most exciting part about it.

We could see an increase of new, local businesses, community events and more.

Recently, a Dutchess County, NY business made adjustments to their business hours. In Orange County, an eatery expanded to a second location.

In Ulster County, NY the community welcomed back a wellness business.

A New Business Has Arrived In Putnam County, NY

This new and unique business had their soft opening on August 18, 2023 and August 19, 2023. Excited customers and friends attented this event to celebrate the communitys newest addtion.

What do I like most about this business? I was automatically drawn to it's name which reminded me of one of my favorite crystals.

A New 'Australian Style Cafe' Opens In The Hudson Valley



The community can look forward to this new Australian style cafe. They take pride in

"focusing on healthy organic-fare, specialty coffee, and high-level customer service".

Putnam County's new hotspot has something for everyone and healthy alterntaive options.

Citrine Cafe Is Located In Cold Spring, NY

Cold Spring is known for being a small town in Putnam County, NY. It draws in guests from out of town on the weekend with its charming shops and eateries.

Citrine Cafe is located inside the Ascend Collective retail space. Their address is 75 Main Street, Cold Spring, NY, 10516.

On their menu, I saw a goat cheese and onion danish along with hot coffee, iced coffee and their speciality drink options.

How Does The Communtiy Feel About Citrine Cafe Opening In Cold Spring, NY?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Citrine Cafe - Cold Spring (@citrinecoldspring)



On social media, Citrine Cafe made an announcement via their post about their soft opening.

Citrine Cafe shared a message,

"What a wonderful opening day today! Huge thank you to all of our friends, old and new, who helped us celebrate our passion project. If you couldn’t make it today, please pop in this weekend. We’d love to serve you!"

On different social media platforms, guests shared their excitement about Citrine Cafe.

"So excited!!!" "Congrats guys ❤️" "Sweet!!! Congrats! 👏❤️🔥"

Be sure to sign up for their mailing list to learn more about their business and follow them on social media to see what's to come for the community at Citrine Cafe.

Where is your favorite cafe in the Hudson Valley? Tell us more below.



