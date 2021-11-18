New Business on Rte 9 Poughkeepsie Opens in Time for the Holidays

It’s been over 6 months since we first reported that a new business would be opening up on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie where the Poughkeepsie Inn used to be. The motel sat empty for a few years, so it was great news that there was going to be a cool new business there. Well, this week that business will finally be opening its doors to the public. Just in time for holiday shopping.

Buff City Soap has announced that they are opening, and they’re doing it with a bang. There will be giveaways and more starting today, and this is a product you’ll definitely want to get your hands on. Buff City Soap says that their products are always fresh, always handmade daily with plant-based goodness. No harsh chemicals, cruelty-free and no animal fats. So if all-natural is what you’re looking for, this is definitely for you. And it’s not just hand soap. They also have laundry soap, shower gels, and a whole line of soaps for children. And Buff City is opening just in time for the holidays. Check out some of their great products.

It Makes 'Scents' to Check Out this Brand New Business on Rte 9 Poughkeepsie Some of the Great Products At Buff City Soap

You’ll find the new Buff City Soap at 2609 South Road (Route 9), across from the Poughkeepsie Plaza. You can learn more about Buff City Soap and their products by visiting their website.

25 Dating Spots in the Hudson Valley Top 25 Date Spots in the Hudson Valley.

These 40 Flashback Images of the Galleria Will Make You Totally Nostalgic The Poughkeepsie Galleria has gone through some major changes in the past 34 years. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane. How many of these stores do you remember shopping at?