Stunning New Brewery Open in Tivoli, NY

A brand new brewery has finally opened in Tivoli, NY.

We first reported about a one-of-a-kind brewery opening soon in Columbia County back in April. According to the Red Hook Daily Catch, Lasting Joy Brewery opened its doors over the weekend just in time for Fathers Day and the village of Tivoli's 150th-anniversary celebration.

Lasting Joy Brewery located at 485 Lasher Rd in Tivoli uses ingredients sourced from local farms, with the grain coming from Hudson Valley Malt in Germantown. The brewery received a special New York State Farm Brewery license for using local ingredients.

What's Being Served Up at Lasting Joy Brewery?

Four mainstay beers are being served up at the brewery: an English beer stout, a hazy IPA, a Czech pilsner, and a Belgian wheat. In addition to beer, you'll find a variety of wines, ciders, and cocktails from local businesses at Lasting Joy Brewery like Rose Hill Farm and the Red Hook Winery. You'll also find non-alcoholic beverages like seltzers and kombucha on tap. Future plans include having charcuterie boards from Baldwin Farms in Berkshire County, Mass, and food trucks on-site weekends.

Lasting Joy Brewery sits on 32 acres of farmland with a tasting room that features large glass windows that give customers a 360-degree view of the outdoor landscape. The brewery was founded by Alex and Emily Wenner, who bought the property back in 2018 when they moved up to the area from New York City. Get more info about Lasting Joy Brewery here.