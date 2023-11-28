New Attraction Revealed at Eggbert’s Christmas on the Farm

With just hours to spare, a new attraction arrived to add even more magic to Eggbert's Christmas on the Farm in New Windsor, New York.

If you've grown up in the Hudson Valley you need no introduction to Eggbert. For the uninitiated, Eggbert is a talking animatronic egg that greets children at the end of his elaborate holiday trail. As the folks at Devitt's Nursery say, "It's a Hudson Valley thing."

Annual visitors will find that Eggbert's holiday trail has gotten quite larger than they remember. In recent years, Devitt's has added an elaborate train ride, an animated "chicken show" and story time with Eggbert's animatronic friend, Claire.

This year there are even more changes in store including new attractions, changes to the trail and a quicker queue to see Eggbert himself.

Changes to Eggbert's Christmas on the Farm

In order to keep the crowds flowing through the attraction, Devitt's has moved Santa from in front of the train ride to the barn with Claire. Santa's new comfy chair and quiet greeting area will give children more time to converse with the big guy without having to compete with the sounds of the passing train passing.

On the way to see Santa, families can take a break at the new food court area. Food trucks have been moved from the busy parking lot to their own designated area on the trail. This is great news for parents with hungry kids who need a churro break after spending more time than expected at the slot cars and the chicken show. Everyone knows just how important it is to fuel up before coming face to face with Eggbert.

After finally making it through the trail, families will be happy to find two queues for Eggbert this year instead of one. Kids can line up behind either a red or blue door that leads to a private meeting with the Christmas egg. This allows the line to move twice as fast and lets kids talk to Eggbert without feeling rushed by people behind them.

New Attraction Added This Year

On Thanksgiving, just hours before Eggbert's debut on Black Friday, Devitt's Nursery posted images of a brand new attraction being delivered to the farm.

While guests were busy guessing what it could possibly be, the team at Devitt's was hard at work installing the new attraction in front of the gift shop.

The huge decorative item comes in two pieces that are designed to give visitors a unique photo experience. The attraction consists of two halves of a snow globe. The front half blows snow inside the clear orb while the back half contains a display of Eggbert and Claire. The piece debuted for the first time on Black Friday.

Guests were seen lining up for a chance to step inside the snow globe to pose for pictures. Others were simply mesmerized by the effect and wanted to get a closer look.

The new attraction is a nod to the newest collectible item being sold inside the gift shop. After taking pictures inside the new snow globe, visitors can pick up a normal-sized version to take home as a souvenir.

Delicious New Additions

Aside from new attractions, the farm is also welcoming new culinary partners including Oxymoron Coffee. The coffee maker is offering a special Eggbert's Endless Hour blend. The coffee is the newest promotional tie-in and will join Angry Eggbert beer from Newburgh Brewing Company and a Claire wine from Magnanini Winery.

Sweeter Than Sweet Cupcakes is also setting up its cupcake truck near the snow globe to provide visitors with a sweet treat for the ride home.

Devitt's website has more information on all of the attractions as well as dates and times when Eggbert's trail is open this holiday season.

