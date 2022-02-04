Will You Be Showering With a Friend This Weekend?

This Saturday, Feb. 5 is National Shower With a Friend Day. According to National Day Calendar , National Shower With a Friend Day is a tongue-cheek way of educating people about the benefits of filtered, chlorine-free water. Winter is the coldest and loneliest season of the year with dwindling daylight and Valentine's Day at its heart, February can often leave people feeling dejected and somber. National Shower With a Friend Day injects a bit of humor while also serving to educate people on the benefits of showering in fresh, filtered water. We polled the Hudson Valley and asked if they have ever participated or plan to participate in National Shower With a Friend Day, and the results may surprise you. It was pretty much split down the line 50/50. Saving water seemed to be a popular reason to shower with a friend. One person even said that they installed two shower heads when they did a bathroom renovation just for the purpose of having a shower partner. "Nope. Shower time is my alone time" "Hell yes!"

To be quite honest, I hadn't heard of this special day until a few years back, and when I heard, I thought, "Wow. Why not do this?" So back on Feb 5, 2019, I found a friend willing to take a shower with me. We had a great time. The friend had and will still remain nameless.

Out of all the National Day's, this one is definitely one of the more interesting. So what are your thoughts on National Shower With a Friend Day? Does it sound like something that interests you or is shower time your alone time? If it sounds like something you're down for, then grab a friend and shower together Saturday! Use #ShowerWithAFriendDay to post on social media.