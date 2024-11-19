‘Narcotics Conspiracy’ Investigation Leads to Several Arrests in Westchester County

Federal authorities recently made waves over in Westchester County after they brought the metaphorical hammer down on six suspects linked to a major narcotics conspiracy in the City of Peekskill.

These arrests were only possible due to the months worth of investigative work done by authorities over the last several months.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Narcotics Conspiracy Investigation in Peekskill

News of this major conspiracy investigation was first announced late last week courtesy of the United States District Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York and U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

According to the press release, authorities began work on this case this past April into the conspiracy where the six (6) defendants allegedly organized the regional narcotics trade of highly addictive drugs including crack, cocaine fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

The defendants reportedly operated both in local residential complexes and on the streets in the City of Peekskill. Peekskill’s Bohlmann Towers and Dunbar Heights public housing complexes were listed as two places they operated specifically.

Over the months of collecting evidence, federal authorities were able to obtain multiple search warrants and carried out raids at several locations during the early morning hours of November 13, 2024.

According to the Peekskill Herald, federal authorities executed their warrants at four locations in Peekskill, two in New York City and one each in both Yorktown and Bayonne, NJ.

Canva Canva, Google Maps loading...

In the raids and searches, authorities discovered multiple kilograms of methamphetamine and crack cocaine, PCP, multiple firearms and rounds of ammunition, and over $100,000 of cash and jewelry.

Peekskill Narcotics Arrests and Charges

In addition to their discoveries, the six suspects were also taken into custody. Those six (6) suspects were identified as JASON TINSLEY (42), a/k/a “Floss,” JEROME REED (35), a/k/a “Pops,” RAKIM MAYO (35), a/k/a “Bo,” THOMAS RYAN (43), GARY BURKETT (62), and MIESHA CATO (37).

Each of the suspects was charged with narcotics conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Following their arrests, the suspects were taken and arraigned U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew E. Krause. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas.

While the legal process is yet to play out, the press release did also state that with crimes of this nature the maximum potential sentence of life in this case is "prescribed by Congress", however a judge will make that determination at a future sentencing date.

Official's Reactions

As one could imagine, the response by officials involved in this investigation were strong and affirmative. U.S. Attorney Williams response exemplifies that stating in part that the defendants...

...allegedly operated throughout the City of Peekskill, on the street and in public housing complexes, disrupting people’s everyday lives and brazenly infesting the streets and residential buildings of Peekskill with dangerous drugs while they sought to get rich....

Similar sentiments were also expressed by FBI Assistant Director in Charge James E. Dennehy.

Get our free mobile app

Though the arrests were made this case and investigation is not closed and U.S. Attorney Williams confirmed that the investigation will continue. Anyone with information regarding this case may contact the FBI at 1-800-Call-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

Canva Canva loading...

The press release concluded with U.S. Attorney Williams thanking and praising the work done by numerous agencies involved in this investigation. Those agencies would include the FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, the City of Peekskill Police Department, the Westchester County Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Yorktown Police Department, the New York City Police Department, and the New York State Police.

The 5 Things Most Likely to Kill You in New York A new study by the U.S. Career Institute has determined what kills New Yorkers most... and it's a doozy. Gallery Credit: U.S. Career Institute

15 Worst Small Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 15 places in New York deemed the worst to live in. WalletHub based the rankings on 45 key indicators of livability.