Mysterious Hudson Valley Man Claims $1M Lottery Win Just Before Deadline

A mysterious Hudson Valley man waited an entire year before cashing in his Mega Millions winning ticket from Stop & Shop. Experts say he did the right thing.

It’s not every day that someone in the Hudson Valley becomes a millionaire and manages to keep it quiet for an entire year. But that’s exactly what one local man did after winning $1 million..

According to the New York Lottery, Patrick Therrien of Cortlandt Manor finally came forward to claim his $1 million Mega Millions prize almost a full year after the winning numbers were drawn on November 15, 2024. His ticket, bought at the Stop & Shop on East Main Street in Peekskill, matched all five numbers: 05, 17, 35, 55 and 69. The only one he missed was the Mega Ball, 19.

After withholdings, Therrien took home $651,000 in a lump sum. That's quite a bit of money to hold off from claiming for 12 months.

Why Wait to Cash in a $1 Million Lottery Ticket?

Winners in New York actually have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize before it expires. After that, the money is gone for good and returned to the lottery’s unclaimed prize fund. For the Mega Millions drawing Therrien won, the deadline would have been November 15, 2025, so he just barely made it in time.

Most people rush to Albany the next morning when they win. But financial experts often suggest doing the opposite. Winners are advised to stay quiet, sign the ticket so it can't be claimed by anyone else, and use the time to meet with an accountant or attorney to come up with a plan for the money before you cash it in.

Mystery Surrounds Hudson Valley Million Dollar Winner

If you’ve seen any recent New York Lottery press releases, you’ve probably noticed Therrien’s name but not his picture. He’s one of the rare winners who declined to have his photo used, even though state law requires the lottery to release your name, city, and prize amount whenever you win more than $5,000.

The New York Lottery reserves the right to use a winner’s name and photo to promote games, but the photo part isn’t mandatory. Winners can decline to be photographed or appear at public events, though their names still have to be made public under state regulations. It’s a small but important way to keep some privacy when sudden fame and fortune land at your doorstep.

A smart way to handle a big win

Experts say Therrien’s approach was about as good as it gets. He took his time, stayed quiet, and avoided the attention that can come with becoming an instant millionaire. Although New York doesn't allow winners to be anonymous, keeping a low profile can stop distant relatives, acquaintances and coworkers from hitting you up for cash. Financial planners recommend using the one-year window to line up tax help, settle debts and think carefully about how to invest before the money rolls in.

