Mystery Solved: Why Was A ‘Pirate Ship’ Seen Floating On Hudson River In New York

Many Hudson Valley residents were shocked to see what looked like a pirate ship sailing across the Hudson River.

Hudson Valley Post readers reached out to us on Wednesday after they spotted an old-looking ship, one that looked like a "pirate ship," sailing across the Hudson River in Newburgh, New York

Pirate Ship Appears On Hudson River In Newburgh, New York

We've learned, thankfully, that Newburgh, New York isn't getting attacked by pirates. This ship looks old because it's a replica of a historic ship.

The ship is named the Nao Trinidad. It's a replica of the ship Magellan sailed in!

"The Nao Trinidad was the flagship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition, leading the first sailing around the world between 1519 and 1522, which was the greatest maritime feat in history," Nao Trinidad states on its website. "An expedition that circumnavigated the globe for the first time, opening new routes, connecting continents and oceans."

Magellan died during his journey, but his surviving crew members were the first to sail across the globe.

Magellan's Historic Ship Docked In Newburgh, Orange County

The ship was seen in Newburgh because it's now docked there. The ship will remain at the Riverfront Marina in Newburgh until Sunday evening.

"Come and meet the Nao Trinidad, the Captain of the expedition that circumnavigated the planet for the first time, 🌍🌎🌏 opening new routes, connecting continents and oceans, and getting to know the peoples and cultures that inhabited the lands they touched along their immense voyage! 📜⛵," Nao Trinidad states on Facebook about Newburgh. "We look forward to seeing you in Newburgh from September 13th to 17th to tour all our decks and discover our secrets."

The ship sails like a floating museum. The magnificent full-size ship weighs 400,000 pounds and is nearly 100 feet tall and over 26 feet wide.

The floating museum features four masts, five sails and five decks.

CLICK HERE for tickets in Newburgh. After docking in Newburgh, the ship is heading to other parts of the Hudson Valley. Find out where below:

B. Welb

Historic Ship Coming To Kingston, Ulster County, New York

After docking in Newburgh the Nao Trinidad will sail up the Hudson River and dock in Kingston, New York.

It will be docked on the Rondout Creek at the Hudson River Maritime Museum. All can view the floating museum in Ulster County from Sept. 19 to October 8.

