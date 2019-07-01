Mystery Riff Is Your Ticket to Jackson Browne At Bethel Woods

Don't miss the Mystery Riff every weekday at 4:20 p.m.

Everyday Smitty tests your brain with the Mystery Riff, and if you can correctly identify what the riff is, you'll walk away with a great prize.

Smitty doesn't make it easy for you, the riff is usually less than three seconds, so pay attention.

This week on the Mystery Riff, Smitty is handing out tickets to see Jackson Browne at Bethel Woods this Sunday July 6.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO