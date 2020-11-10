Mystery Man Claims $94.8 Million Lottery Prize In New York

Remember this story? Looks like this huge lottery winner has come to claim their prize, though they are choosing to remain anonymous, according to sources. The New York Lottery has said in a release that the $94.8 million Powerball jackpot, won in September, has been claimed by a man from Malta, NY.

The NY Lotto says that the mystery winner selected a lump-sum payment of $50,868,332, after required withholdings. The Daily Gazette is reporting that the winning ticket for the September 16 drawing was purchased at the Minogue’s Beverage Centers on Route 9 in Malta. Finally some good news to report.

What would you do with over 50 million dollars? Most will never know. According to the NY Post, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. Is it true that the odds of being struck by lightning are more likely? Yes. According to the CDC, the odds of being struck by lightning in a year are 1 in 500,000. Well, then.

And while this is a quite a huge amount of cash, this isn't even the largest jackpot in New York state history. A Mega Millions ticket for $437 million dollars was split between 23 anonymous co-workers in Brookville, Long Island, in February 2019. Factor in taxes, it comes to $176 million. Then, when you split it between all the winners, it's still almost $7.7 million per person. Not bad at all.

If you believe in luck, you might want to check out some of these Hudson Valley businesses where winning tickets have been sold before. You may even remember the story of the Wurtsboro gentleman, who won $326 million dollars on Election Day 2014. His winnings were the biggest in state history before the 2019 Long Island drawing.