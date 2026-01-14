Several Hudson Valley Lottery Players Recently Became Millionaires

The Hudson Valley has crowned an unusually high number of millionaires since last month.

Over the past few weeks, a handful of local players have hit some seriously big prizes, turning quick stops at gas stations and convenience stores into life-changing moments. From Westchester to Rockland and all the way up to Sullivan County, the region suddenly has a few new millionaires.

In Ossining, Sergio Morocho claimed a $3 million top prize from the New York Lottery’s Money Match scratch-off game. The ticket was purchased at Ossining Food & Gas on Pleasantville Road. Morocho chose the lump sum option, taking home just under $1.3 million after required withholdings.

Just across the county line in Rockland, the numbers climbed even higher. Beatrix Maria Bulson of Stony Point claimed a massive $10 million top prize on the $10,000,000 Cash scratch-off game. The winning ticket was sold at Stony’s Food N’ News in Stony Point. After taxes, the one-time payout totaled a little more than $4.2 million.

Laurel Scott of Mount Vernon claimed a $1,000 a Week for Life second prize from the CASH4LIFE drawing. While the prize guarantees at least $1 million over time, Scott opted for the lump sum, receiving $651,000. The winning ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh.

And it was not just the lower Hudson Valley getting in on the action. In Sullivan County, Walberto Zapata Jr. of Monticello claimed a $1 million Powerball second prize in December after matching the first five numbers in the September 6, 2025 drawing. His ticket was purchased at the ShopRite on Thompson Square in Monticello, and the lump sum payout also came to $651,000 after withholdings.

Congratulations to all of the Hudson Valley winners, and good luck to those of you who are still holding onto the dream of joining the growing list of lottery millionaires.

