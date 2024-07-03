5-Star Hudson Valley Diner For Sale After 40 Years

One of New York's coziest hometown diners has gone on the market after four decades in the Hudson Valley.

There's nothing quite like the neighborhood diner. Here in the Hudson Valley, we're blessed with many independently-owned eateries that serve up a hearty breakfast, killer sandwiches and homemade pastries. Sadly, some of these diners have recently closed up shop due to healthier eating trends and the convenience of quick-service breakfasts from Dunkin' and Starbucks.

One of the diners that has gone up for sale over the past few years is the Table Talk on Route 9. The popular eatery shocked customers after announcing it would shut down after 10 years in business. The futures of other iconic eateries such as the Village Diner in Red Hook, The Coach Diner in New Windsor and the Oddesy Diner in Wappingers Falls are all up in the air after recently being put up for sale.

Another Hudson Valley Diner Listed For Sale

Now we can add another legendary Hudson Valley diner to the list of ones for sale. Karen's Diner on Route 22 in Pawling, New York was just listed by Today Realty Corp for $950,000. The small diner has been a local gathering place for over four decades and has gained a loyal following with customers looking for great food at a great price and service with a smile.

Yelp is filled with 5-star reviews from Pawling residents and travelers alike who rave about Karen's fresh waffles, killer sandwiches and generous portions.

According to the listing, the restaurant is being offered as part of a mixed-use property on Route 22. Karen's features outdoor dining in a beautiful patio area as well as a classic diner counter and traditional tables. New owners could either decide to continue operating the business as a diner or transform it into something completely different.

