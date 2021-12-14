Mysterious Iron Door Hidden Along Cold Spring Mountain Trail

A picture of a secret door hidden in a mountain along a local trail is sparking questions. What is it used for and where does it lead?

Since the COVID-19 pandemic more and more people have begun to hit the local hiking trails. Maybe you have adventured out there yourself or maybe you have seen pictures that hikers are posting on social media.

With more people on the trails there is no shortage on hikers posting photographs of some of the weird things they are finding for the first time.

Here are a few popular ones:

1. A local photographer found wreckage from plane crash in Poughkeepsie and the shocking image sparked a lot of questions

2. A weird looking fish was found on a hiking trail neat the Hudson River.

Jeff Adkisson

3. A local hiker found a rare deer with a genetic abnormality.

Grant Scully

Add one more oddity to the long list.

One hiker found an old iron door built into a mountain while hiking along the Bull Hill Loop in Cold Spring, New York.

Christian Mena

Christian is no stranger to hills and hikes. His Instagram page is filled with pictures of him conquering local mountain tops. As knowledgeable as he is he was baffled by a mysterious and graffiti covered door.

He posted the picture on social media asking what it could be and he may have gotten the right answer.

Christian Mena

It doesn't lead to a secret laboratory like in Stranger Things. A comment on his posted suggested that it was used to store dynamite for a quarry years ago.

Do you know if this could be true? Have you seen this door before?

