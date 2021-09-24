My Best Advice is Put Down the Bottle (of Perfume)

Dear Perfume and Cologne Wearing People: I have some really good advice for you. Put down the bottle. I’m not saying you shouldn’t wear your favorite scent, I’m only suggesting that maybe you should wear less of it. You don’t actually need as much as you think. They say you become so used to the scent of your own perfume, that you almost become immune to the smell. They may be right.

I remember back in the day when my dad would put on his cologne in the morning. I feel like he always added an extra splash, and it was just too much. I’ve always adored my dad, but one less splash of cologne would have made him even more huggable. I’ve seen woman in rest rooms dousing themselves. And then adding just one more spritz. Just in case the people on the other side of the room can’t smell them, I guess.

Some of us are very sensitive to the smell of perfume and cologne. Think about where you’ll be before you spritz. In a closed venue at a concert? In a car with other people? At a restaurant? Your perfume or cologne can really ruin someone else’s experience in any of those situations. Believe me, I’ve been there.

I know you want to smell good, but soap and water works wonders. And sometimes you can skip the perfume or cologne altogether and I’m pretty sure nobody will think less of you. In fact, I can think of at least one person who would think more of you. Me. Thanks, and I look forward to seeing you, not smelling you.

