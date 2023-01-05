Cyber Security Incident Suspends Hudson Valley College’s Winter Session Indefinitely

A recent cyber security situation at an Upstate New York college has left students without the opportunity to partake in the winter session courses.

Over the past several years, college students especially, along with K-12 students, have learned to adjust to ever-changing classroom structures. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the academic years that followed, students became accustomed to terminology like hybrid courses, virtual classrooms, seated or online.

With that in mind, a heavy focus during the past few years has been on cyber safety and security.

One Hudson Valley college is now facing a security issue. Students will now no longer be able to take winter session courses, also known as intersession, as originally planned. With the exception of one course, detailed below, all winter interim session classes at Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh have been postponed, indefinitely.

Winter Interim Session at Mount Saint Mary College Postponed Indefinitely

Classes are canceled - a statement that most college students don't mind hearing every once in a while, however, classes are postponed indefinitely is a different story.

Upon logging onto the Mount Saint Mary College official website, a pop-up message comes up in a brightly colored box across the bottom of the screen to inform visitors of an important announcement.

Please note that we are working to resolve current technical difficulties with email, the MyMSMC portal, and library database access as quickly as possible. Winter interim session classes are postponed, with the exception of NUR-5215. Read more here.

Upon entering the website, it is explained that the college discovered a cybersecurity incident that has impacted the 'network environment.' They go on to explain that the college is working with a team of 'forensic experts to fully understand the extent and implications of this incident and to restore operations within a safe and remediated network environment.'

As a result of this cybersecurity incident, all winter interim session classes have been postponed, indefinitely. The only exception is for NUR-5215, a Mental Health Nursing course that is still being offered.

Interim session classes are held during the time between the fall and spring academic semesters.

At this time, all of the spring 2023 course offerings are scheduled to be held as planned.

Which Systems Has The Cybersecurity Situation Impacted at MSMC?

According to the information outlined in the Weather, Cancellations & Alerts section of the Mount Saint Mary College website, all systems that use their Central Authentication Server are currently inaccessible. This includes employee email, student and adjunct faculty email, the student portal, eClass, Google drive, student servers and workstations, card access to campus buildings, internet access from campus, network printers and library databases.

Mount Saint Mary shared that once systems are back up and functioning, they will alert the campus community via their website, social media channels, and through their MSMC alert system.

