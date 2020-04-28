Heartwarming video shows an elderly Hudson Valley woman being serenaded with applause after she beat COVID-19.

Marcia Clawson, 85, of Middletown was admitted to the Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehabilitation in Goshen on March 25 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. About one month later, she beat the virus that has killed over 17,000 New Yorkers and was allowed to return home.

"I commend the Valley View staff for the extraordinary care that they are providing residents like Marcia during the COVID-19 crisis. We are all happy that Marcia is back at home recovering," Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said.

Marcia was admitted on March 25 as a short-term rehab patient with COVID-19, officials say. She was discharged on Friday.

"Marcia will return home after being cared for by Valley View’s team who happily serenaded her as she left the facility. We are happy to share her inspirational story," Orange County Government wrote on Facebook after sharing a video of Marcia leaving the medical facility. You can see the video below.