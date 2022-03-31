Motorcyclists Denied Service at Hudson Valley Drive-Thru Windows

If you ride a motorcycle, you might want to think twice before stopping at the local drive-thru.

I'm sure you've heard wacky stories about people riding horses, bicycles and other strange vehicles through the fast-food drive-thru window. While tales like this are great fodder for slow news days, in reality, it's unlikely that you'll be served if you're not in a car or truck.

We came across dozens of claims from Hudson Valley motorcycle riders who say they were denied service at local fast food drive-thru locations. Apparently, motorcyclists are not welcome in many drive-thru lanes. And many believe that there's a good reason for that.

First of all, riding your bike through the drive-thru is a logistical nightmare. Most motorcycles aren't heavy enough to trip the sensor to alert workers that you're at the call box to make an order. And even if they do notice you, screaming your order over the roar of a bike through your helmet may prove to be a bit of a challenge. If you get that far, the next hurdle is the height of the drive-thru window. In order to finish your transaction, most riders will have to get off of their bike to reach the window. This really defeats the whole purpose of "driving-thru" for your order.

Of course, motorcyclists are then left with the dilemma of where to put that bag of food. And if you happen to order a value meal that comes with a drink, you'll quickly realize why so many local restaurants have decided to refuse service to bikers.

We had a hard time finding written policies from any of the local fast-food restaurants on whether they officially allow motorcyclists through their drive-thru or not. But we did find many online complaints from motorcyclists who say they were turned down at several Hudson Valley drive-thru windows.

The decision appears to be left to individual owners, managers or the person who happens to be taking orders that day. Due to safety issues and keeping the drive-thru moving quickly, many local restaurants appear to be against the practice, but that doesn't mean they'll always turn you away.

So while it's possible to get away with ordering food at the drive-thru, it's probably not the best idea. Aside from slowing the whole process down, you're most likely going to have to get off of your bike at some point anyway, so you might as well just walk and save everyone, including yourself, the hassle.