Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Poughkeepsie Crash, Police Say

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department has reported the investigation of a motorcycle accident that occurred on Saturday, August 8.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:19 p.m. in the area of 560 Van Wagner Road. A 2016 Harley Davidson, operated by a 29-year-old Kingston resident failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway causing the motorcycle to leave the lane of travel and strike a rock embankment on the side of the road.

The operator of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to Westchester Medical Center, according to a press release.

Van Wagner Road was close while the crash investigators processed the scene. The roadway was reopened to all traffic around 3:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the department at (845) 485-3680.