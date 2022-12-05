Crash on I-84 Leaves Load of Wood All Over Interstate [PICS]

A crash on I-84 Sunday rerouted traffic and caused heavy delays, as officials warned the drivers to avoid the area if possible. According to Finder, the number of deaths due to motor vehicle accidents in New York is 1.6 times the national average. However, the number of deaths has steadily decreased by nearly 22% from 2010 to 2019, according to NHTSA.

Luckily, officials say no one died in Sunday's crash, though a truck driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-84

The Danbury Fire Department said on their Facebook page that the crash happened on I-84 Eastbound near route 7, when a truck carrying a load of poplar wood rolled over and dumped the entire load onto the highway. the crash closed that portion of the road Sunday afternoon, as police diverted traffic off exit 3.

Several agencies helped with the clean up of wood, which officials described as "quite the mess".

Other Road Hazards

The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the Hudson Valley back in late October, after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.

Huge Crash in Westchester County

The New York State police said in a press release that the tractor-trailer spilled the unknown substance on northbound I-95 near New Rochelle Wednesday morning. Though we don't know what it was exactly that leaked, police say the roads were left in "extremely slippery conditions."

From there, officials say 21 cars and two tractor-trailers were involved in a number of crashes over the course of a mile.

