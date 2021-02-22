The entire Hudson Valley is under another Winter Weather Advisory.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Hudson Valley. Snowfall rates could approach 1 to 1.5 inches per hour early Monday afternoon, officials say.

The Winter Weather Advisory goes from 10 a.m. Monday until 6 p.m., for all of the Hudson Valley. 2 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for Orange, Putnam, Sullivan Rockland and Westchester counties while Dutchess and Ulster counties could see 2 to 5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous traveling conditions could impact the evening commute," the National Weather Service stated.

Hudson Valley Weather believes most of the region will see 1 to 3 inches of snow but isn't ruling out 4 or 5 inches of snow.

"The timing is the middle of the day, and could cause some travel problems in the heavier bursts of snow. Temps will be near or even a degree above freezing, giving us a wet snow," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook. "We could see a period of snow where rates are 1" per hour for a brief time between 12pm and 3pm. During that time, visibilities less than 1/4 mile are expected, and snow will accumulate to all surfaces, so travel could be very hazardous."

Snow should develop from west to east between 10 a.m. Monday and 1 p.m., according to Hudson Valley Weather. Possibly heavy snow could fall between noon and 3 p.m. with the snow tapering after from west to east between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

