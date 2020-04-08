More Dinosaurs Roam Hudson Valley Grocery Stores

They used to walk the earth 65 million years and now they are walking among us on the streets and in the shopping centers of the Hudson Valley.

We all should be practicing social distancing to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases in New York and in the entire country. It's easy to stay far away from others when your outdoors or under quarantine in your own home.

It's hard to avoid people when shopping at the grocery store for essential items. When you're out at the store you'll notice people where masks and gloves. Sometimes you'll notice some people are even wearing more creative costumes to avoid corona virus like plastic bags and and even hazmat suits in some extreme cases.

This week at Hannaford in Wappingers Falls a shopper was spotted wearing an unconventional defense. She wore an inflatable T-Rex costume. It was intended to bring some smiles and laughs and that's exactly what it did. Hannaford Supermarkets even enjoyed the costume as they awarded the shopper with a free chicken dinner.

