An Orange County man charged in connection with a violent Hanukkah attack in 2019, will continue his confinement in a psychiatric facility following a Rockland County judge's decision this week.

Last week, a Rockland County judge once again ruled that Grafton Thomas, 43, of Orange County, "is incapacitated to stand trial" in connection with the 2019 Hanukkah machete attack in Monsey, New York, extending his confinement in a state psychiatric facility.

On January 13, the court signed a new two-year order of retention after the New York State Office of Mental Health determined that Thomas, due to mental disease, "remains unable to understand the legal proceedings against him or assist in his own defense."

The criminal case was adjourned until January 2028, and Thomas will continue receiving treatment while in the custody of the Office of Mental Health at the Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center.

Prosecutors have repeatedly stated that despite the lack of progress in the case, they remain committed to public safety and pursuing justice through the court process.

The Heinous Hanukkah Attack

This ruling is the latest decision in a case stemming from a violent attack during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home on December 28, 2019, in Monsey, New York.

According to police, Thomas entered the residence armed with a machete and began stabbing attendees, injuring multiple people. One of the victims, Josef Neumann, later died from his wounds.

Thomas was arrested hours after the attack and then ultimately charged with second-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, along with separate federal hate crime charges.

However, since 2020, courts have repeatedly found him incompetent to stand trial, resulting in a series of psychiatric commitments rather than traditional criminal proceedings. Those findings continue to delay resolution for the victims and their families.