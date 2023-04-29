Monroe NY Is Home to This Pro AMA Supercross and Motocross Racer

Are you a fan of Supercross or Motorcross? It is a sport that I had a friend introduce me to now every Saturday night during the season, we are both looking forward to seeing all of our favorite guys go round the track, hopefully without fighting, running into each other or getting hurt.

There are many names that you will hear because they are great racers, be it on a 250 with Jett and Hunter Lawrence or on the 450's with Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton or our man, who is affectionately known as Bam Bam.

Who is the Supercross Rider from Monroe NY that is known as Bam Bam?

Supercross Rider Portraits (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) loading...

The 450 Supercross Rider who is from Monroe NY and known as Bam Bam is none other than Justin Barcia. He is a beast on the bike, and probably one of the most aggressive riders on the circuit. Fortunately for Barcia he is also comfortable racing in the mud.

Get our free mobile app

What made Justin Barcia's ride at the MetLife NJ race so important?

2015 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Portraits (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) loading...

Justin has a comfort with riding in the mud and that particular Saturday in April, it poured at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford NJ. It rained so much that the organizers of the event actually called a rain delay. There was talk of holding the rest of the race the next day, it was a complete mud fest. After the rain delay, the races got underway, the 250 Main and the 450 Main.

The rider who came out on top, in first place (covered in mud from head to toe) our guy from Monroe NY, Justin Barcia! Have you ever been to a Supercross event? Do you think I should go? Where should I get my seats?

Have You Been to This Historic