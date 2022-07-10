Hiking in the Hudson Valley is something many of us enjoy. Heading out on the weekends is a great way to spend a fair-weather day. Lucky for us, there are so many trails to visit that you don't have to always plan the same hike.

No matter what county you live in, Ulster Dutchess, Orange, or wherever, you can always find a new place to venture to with a group for a day hike. Not only do we have a lot of trails, but we also have a lot of places dedicated to preserving land so that it will be there for future generations to enjoy. The Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner, New York is one of those places.

Hiking Events at Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner, New York

Closeup of a hickory tussock moth caterpillar on a branch. Stephanie Gelman loading...

The cool thing about uncovering one of these spots in your area is that very often, they offer programs you can enjoy which allow you to learn as your hike. The Mohonk Preserve actually has a series of hikes that go out each month. One series is offered on the third Thursday of every month. It is a guided hike with members of the Mohonk staff.

This month's hike (July 21, 2022) is called Blooms and Bugs. You will actually be heading out with a naturalist to learn about the summer bugs like our local pollinators and checking in on all the summer flowers at their peak. These are slow-paced hikes and are open to all ages. Children must be with an adult. The events are free but you must preregister. These hikes are also 100% outdoors so dress for the weather.

