Back-to-School season has a lot of us talking about books. It is time to get the kids the books they need for class but it is also a great time to put together your Fall reading list. Those chilly nights are coming when you are gonna want to cuddle up with a good book.

Realizing that people will be clearing out their summer book collection and stocking up for Fall and Winter, the Gardiner Library at 133 Farmer's Turnpike in Gardiner may have perfect timing as they get ready to hold their Annual Used Book Sale on September 3rd and 4th from 10 AM to 4 PM. Get ready to get great books to enjoy in front of a fire with a tall glass of wine or maybe just a relaxing cup of tea.

When is the Annual Gardiner Library Books Sale in Gardiner New York?

There will be a fantastic selection of books to choose from including hardcovers, paperbacks, classics even DVDs, music, and audiobooks. There are children's books too. The Gardiner Library used book sale will also benefit the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Gardiner. You bring a non-perishable food item and you will get to choose a book for free. This is also a BYOB event, Bring Your Own Bag.

Finding a good book isn't hard when you have an entire library dedicated to selling you a book. And remember you can receive a free book of your choosing with a food donation to benefit friends and neighbors in our community.

