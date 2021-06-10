We are all familiar with what it means to bathe in the sun, the spotlight or even the moonlight. It is the idea that we find a comfortable spot and take in the experience. You stop down for a moment and take in your surroundings. A relaxing chair, a blanket on the ground or even center stage can be the perfect location for bathing.

When you sunbathe you hope to relax and soak up the sun. When you bathing in the spotlight you are hopefully enjoying being the center of attention. Moonlight bathing can be a bit more obscure, but those of us who enjoy a full moon can be as relaxing as sunbathing poolside.

So now that we have cleared up the idea of bathing being more than an actual bath, I can explain Forest Bathing. According to the Global Wellness Institute Forest Bathing is the idea that when you walk through the woods you don't simply walk you actually immerse yourself into the sights, sounds and smells of the forest you are visiting. They go on to explain how it was developed in Japan in the 1980s.

If this sounds like something you might enjoy, you will be happy to know that you can go Forest Bathing with the Mohonk Preserve. They are offering sessions throughout the summer and there are slots left to join the group on their upcoming date this Sunday, June 13, 2021 8:30AM to 10:30AM

The session is hosted by Jane Dobson a Mindful Nature Guide. If you can't make this one there are sessions in July and August. The cost for members is $20 a session or $55 for the series. Non-Mohonk members are $23 per class or the series for $62. All of the programs are run outside so dress for the weather and the fact that you will be hiking around the woods. For more info go to the Mohonk Preserve official website and click on the events calendar.

After your forest bathe is suggested you grab lunch and head to one of these pretty places.

