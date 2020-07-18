Mohonk Mountain House Named One of the Top Resorts in Northeast

If you ever doubted that the Hudson Valley is a destination, here's even more proof that it is.

Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the 15 best resort hotels in the Northeast, and a resort in the Hudson Valley has made the list. The list encompasses the Northeast and New York State. It asks readers to share their experiences in order to compile the list. Some of the destinations that made the list were in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Maine.

But right here in New York, and the Hudson Valley, our very own Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz made the cut. The Mohonk Mountain House was ranked the #12 best resort in the Northeast and New York. Travel and Leisure writes "Visit in the winter and get in some ice skating, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. In all seasons, the trails are great for walking independently or on one of the multiple guided hikes. You can also get in on the tomahawk throwing — see if you can hit the target!

Mohonk Mountain House is an icon in the Hudson Valley. Billions, a show on Showtime, even filmed there. Countless celebrities escape there. The grounds are beautiful and the spa is amazing. I have no doubt that Mohonk Mountain House deserved this title.

