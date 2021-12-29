MMA Coming To Poughkeepsie; Enter To Win Tickets

On Saturday, January 8th, 2022 some of the best mixed martial artists in the region come to Poughkeepsie for the premiere MMA show in New York, The Art Of Sports Combat Championship! This event is will feature MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai!

The Art Of Sports Combat Championships will take place at the MJN Convention Center formerly known as the Mid-Hudson Civic Center on January 8th with the action kicking off at 8pm. Get your tickets here.

Want to win your way into the show? Simply fill out the form below and we will contact you through email if selected as a winner!

