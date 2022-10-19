Mac-Less in Wappingers – Popular Mac N’ Cheese Spot Closes Dutchess County Location

Mac n' cheese lovers in the Dutchess County area may be feeling a little, well, not so gouda these days, perhaps a little bleu, as a popular restaurant known for their extensive mac n' cheese offerings has announced that they have officially closed the doors to their Wappingers Falls location.

The restaurant itself, as well as the equipment inside, are for sale, and some might say the 'pasta-abilities' for the former location are endless. They did though, share some pretty exciting news and updates about their Middletown location.

MIX N' MAC Closes Wappingers Falls Restaurant

A social media announcement on Monday, October 17th from MIX N' MAC shared the news that the Wappingers Falls location of the specialty mac n' cheese restaurant had officially closed.

They thanked customers for a great time in Wappingers Falls for the early two years they were open.

The restaurant was in the works since 2018 and things take time between building renovations and our build out. There were not many set backs until the Covid shut down, so many challenges that we barreled through to get open. We did however open strong during Covid and fulfilled our commitment in Wappingers.

As for the Wappingers Falls location, it is currently on the market under RE/MAX Town & Country with Howard Paysen, and even the equipment is up for grabs. More information is available by emailing mixnmac@rocketmail.com

Middletown MIX N' MAC Remains Open For Business, Expansion Plans & Shipping News

The positive is that the Route 211 Middletown MIX N' MAC location will remain open, and there are even some exciting things on the horizon to make their offerings even chedda, er, better.

In speaking with co-owner and head chef Jason Whipland, whose macaroni and cheese skills are so incredible that he made an appearance on the Food Network show Chopped, Whipland shared the following exciting updates:

We are going to expand on our Middletown location as we celebrate 11 years this month! We will be shipping our MACs across the country as requested by our loyal guests!

For those in the Dutchess County area who will be missing their mac, it's only a short trip for you to go (or, asiago) to Middletown as we await the details on shipping.

