Help: Adorable, Small Dog Missing in the Hudson Valley

Late on the evening of Wednesday, August 28th, Lost Pets of the Hudson Valley shared a post about a small dog missing in the Hudson Valley.

The community is now asking for help in finding the missing dog.

Small Yorkie Missing

The missing dog is a small Yorkie who goes by the name Zoey. The small pup has a caramel-colored coat covering her head, legs, and paws with her body having a darker black coat.

The post shared by Lost Pets of the Hudson Valley states that Zoey initially went missing in the evening on Monday, August 26th around 6:00 pm. The dog is from the Valkill Drive area in Hyde Park.

The post further goes on to share that Zoey is not currently wearing a collar.

In some missing pet incidents, information or video from surrounding home security devices have played helpful roles in finding a lost pet. If you are in the Hyde Park area of Dutchess County and are able to check your personal home monitoring device to help find Zoey, the help is greatly appreciated.

If you do see a dog you believe to be Zoey the Yorkie, please contact Sherrie at (914) 475-1736 or George at (914) 475-3054.

