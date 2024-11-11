Missing Hudson Valley Man Found Living in Cave

A missing Hudson Valley man has been found alive and well, living in a wet, slimy cave.

Police received reports last week that a Hudson Valley man had gone missing. According to authorities, John Higgins left his Hudson Valley home on Thursday and hadn't been seen since.

On Saturday, there was a break in the case when the Albany County Sheriff's Office said they found Higgins' truck parked near the entrance of the Clarksville Caves in New Scotland, New York. According to a report by Newschannel 13, the Dutchess County Man's truck was found behind a local deli that faces the entrance to the cave.

The Clarksville Caves is a winding labyrinth consisting of almost 5,000 feet of tunnels. Because the cave has three entrances, it's easy to slip in and out without being undetected. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the cave system is one of the most popular in the Northeast, drawing visitors from all over the country.

Dutchess County Man Discovered Living in Cave

Police say they responded to calls about the abandoned pickup truck just after 10am on Saturday. After arriving on the scene, deputies were able to trace the vehicle back to Higgins. In an effort to locate the missing Dutchess County man, they launched an investigation into the cave, exploring all of its passageways.

Higgins was finally discovered in the cave just after 2pm on Saturday. Witnesses say they saw the missing man enter the tunnels on Thursday. It's unclear why Higgins entered the caves or what he was up to during the 48 hours he was there, but police say he was not suffering from any injuries when they found him.

Higgins was issued an appearance ticket for trespassing and is scheduled to appear in the Town of New Scotland Court on November 21.

