Missing Elderly Man’s Body Found in Newburgh Lake, Police Say

Identification was recovered that matches an elderly man who had been reported in November of last year.

On November 6, at approximately 8:30 a.m. the City of Newburgh Police Department was alerted of a photograph being shared on social media depicting a body floating in a body of water.

Along with assistance from the City of Newburgh Fire Department, the body of an elderly male was recovered from Muchattoes Lake near the Lake Drive apartment complex.

The medical examiner’s office responded to the scene and took custody of the body.

The body had been severally decomposed but identification was recovered that matches an elderly man who had been reported missing in the City of Newburgh since November of 2018.

No further information is being released at this time.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: