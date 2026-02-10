Many in Hudson Valley Won’t Get Their Next Oil Delivery

Hudson Valley residents who rely on heating oil to keep their homes warm aren't guaranteed that they won't run out of fuel during this historic cold snap.

After Mother Nature dumped over a foot and a half of snow on the Hudson Valley, many in the Hudson Valley are now losing heat in their homes. With temperatures remaining in the single digits, homeowners are worried about frozen pipes and keeping their family warm throughout the rest of the winter.

Unfortunately, many oil customers say that their tanks have run dry, leaving them without any heat at all.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Hudson Valley Residents Not Getting Oil Delivered

Posts from several Hudson Valley oil customers on social media claim that their service provider has not shown up to fill their oil tank, even though they are on automatic delivery. Some say that they were told that trucks were "behind schedule" due to increased demand during the frigid cold and making up for time lost during the major storm that hit last month.

Others claim that oil trucks have shown up at their house over the past few weeks and then quickly left without filling their tank.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Why You May Not Get an Oil Delivery

Oil companies are warning customers that they may not get delivery to their home if their fill pipes aren't accessible due to the snow. While many residents have taken the time to plow out their driveways and shovel their walk, they have forgotten to leave access to their oil tank.

If a driver cannot safely make it through your yard, your oil delivery may be postponed until you can make a path for them to access the fill pipe.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

At our home, we were left with over four feet of snow piled up in front of our oil tank access point that was shoveled off the roof. The heavy, compacted snow created a barrier that would have prevented the oil company from making its delivery.

With the help of a snowblower and some sharp shovels, I was able to chisel my way through the icy snow to guarantee we wouldn't run out of oil. Many other homeowners, however, have not done the same, leaving them in danger of losing heat over the next few weeks.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

How to Make Sure You Don't Miss an Oil Delivery

While it's going to be a bit more difficult now, it's not too late to clear a path from the street or your driveway to the oil fill pipe. Homeowners are being urged to survey their property and make sure there is access to propane tanks, oil fill pipes and other utilities.

It's also important to monitor your oil tank gauge. The extreme cold has caused many residents to use more fuel than usual. If your tank looks dangerously low and you think you may be in danger of losing heat, it's best to call your oil company early to make sure they can get you on the schedule for a delivery before it's too late.

A little planning and preparation now may save you the headache of losing heat and dealing with frozen pipes as the cold weather continues to batter the Hudson Valley.