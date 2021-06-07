Pandemonium in Poughkeepsie: Mini Bike Drag Racing Is Back

This looks like it's going to be an awesome event.

Pandemonium in Poughkeepsie is back at the Poughkeepsie Raceway on Sunday June 13th, with gates opening at 9 a.m. Pandemonium in Poughkeepsie will feature a bunch of great things for racing fans of all kinds including the featured mini bike races and a swap meet.

The swap meet will start the day off, with organizers asking anyone that is looking to get rid of any unwanted mini bikes, go karts, trikes and parts to bring them this Saturday and who knows, maybe you can grab some quick cash. It might also be a great opportunity for anyone that might be looking to pick up a new hobby, to find the things they need to get racing. The swap meet might also be a good place to find that one part you've had a hard time finding elsewhere.

The "pandemonium" part of the day will include racing of all kinds, with a bunch of different races for a variety of powered machines. They will feature oval races, drag mini-bike shootouts to name a few, plus they will be offering cash prizes for some of the races. For a full look at the races they have this weekend, and to get a look at the safety, engine and track requirements to be able to participant, check them out on Facebook.

The Poughkeepsie Raceway is located at 111 Page Park Drive, off of Route 55 in Arlington. Admission for Pandemonium in Poughkeepsie starts at $15.00 for their "Pit Pass" (admission) and that includes vendor space. It'll cost $35.00 for the pit pass and race pass.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.