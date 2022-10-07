So many of our Hudson Valley businesses make sure they support the communities they are located in and often that comes in the form of specialty weekend or even supporting an individual.

Such is the case this weekend at Minard's Family Farm. This weekend (Oct 8th and 9th), Minard's is dedicated to supporting not only a member of their community but also a loyal employee.

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Minard's Farm Farm posted on their Facebook page that they will be donating 7.5% of all their proceeds this weekend to Zach Osterhoudt, a young man who is fighting an aggressive form of cancer.

Minard's Family Farm Wizard of Oz Corn Maze in Clintondale New York

This weekend, if you are looking for a place to celebrate the holiday weekend, grab tasty goodies, have some fall family fun and help out a great guy, I am going to recommend you make a stop at Minard's Family Farm at 250 Hurds Road in Clintondale, New York.

Minard's Family Farm via Facebook Minard's Family Farm via Facebook loading...

Minard's also shared their journey with Zach. They shouted out Zach's strength and resilience which he has shown since his diagnosis. This fact is something I can personally attest to.

Zach also happens to be someone we all know well here at Townsquare Media. He can often be spotted helping his Dad here at the station. He is a hard-working young man and is not letting cancer get in the way of what he has set his mind to do.

Zach has worked at the U-Pick for a couple of years. My heart broke when I got the news, but this young MAN is a true WARRIOR in every sense of the word. Despite routine chemo treatments in NYC and school he "WANTED TO WORK" this year. (Minard's Family Farm via Facebook)

Get our free mobile app

Find the Ruby Slippers in Minard's Wizard of OZ Corn Maze

And if this isn't a great reason to visit this Ulster County business, let me tempt you with some fun that Minard's has waiting for you if you stop out. Minard's is known for their award-winning Corn Mazes. This year's corn maze is a Tribute to the Wizard of OZ and each day in the maze, they have set out a pair of Ruby Slippers for some lucky maze goer to find and then redeem for a farm prize.

Minards Family Farm via Facebook OZ Minards Family Farm via Facebook OZ loading...

Buy a Pumpkin at Minard's Family Farm Help Zach and Make a this Birdfeeder

How to Make a Pumpkin Bird Feeder I can't take credit for inventing this clever fall-themed bird feeder. I actually saw it first posted by the Farmer's Almanac. This is the Pumpkin BIrdfeeder I made this weekend with a Hudson Valley pumpkin and some birdseed grown in the USA. Nature arts and crafts at my house this weekend turned out to be really easy and fun to watch once the squirrels and chipmunks found it.

Plan a Pumpkin Crawl Around the Hudson Valley