In a few short days, fall will officially fall upon the Hudson Valley. This means visitors from near and far will travel to the Mid-Hudson Region to embrace the gorgeous foliage views, apple & pumpkin picking, and spooky haunted attractions.

But if you're looking for something different to do that still has that basic fall vibe, with a sprinkle of a little excitement, then you have to check out 3 Hudson Valley orchards that have apple cannons.

Yup! It's exactly what you think it is. A cannon that shoots out apples. Smoked apple, anyone?

From my research, I've learned that 3 Hudson Valley orchards offer some type of cannon contraption that will launch apples across a field into a target to get your blood pumping before you start picking apples.

Take a look below and let us know if you've taken your Apple Cannon shot this year:

Want to Shoot an Apple Cannon? Check Out These 3 HV Orchards

Barton Orchards- Poughquag, NY

For 5 bucks you can launch 8 apples into massive hay bales at Barton Orchard in Poughqug. Barton is known to have tons of other activities besides apple and pumpkin picking, so why not an apple cannon?! The Apple Cannons at Barton Orchards is located in the fun park area. As far as we know, after suffering a devastating fire back in August, the Apple Cannons at Barton will be back for 2022.

Kelder's Farms- Kerhonkson, NY

According to Kelder's Farm Facebook account, its Apple Cannon is loaded and ready to launch for the 2022 season. 5 apple cannon shots are included with Kelder's 5 best value admission or season passes.

Minard's Family Farm, Clintondale, NY

Several years ago I had the opportunity to visit Minard's Family Farm and made a beeline to the apple cannon. What a rush. As you can see on my face in the photo above, it was quite the experience. It was so much fun and changed up your typical apple-picking excursion. On the Minard website the Apple Cannon is listed under the 'Kids Page,' but I think it's a good time for all ages!

