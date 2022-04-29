Do you enjoy a glass of wine? What about just being outdoors? How about both? I see using something like wine and a 5K as a healthy option. What don't see it?

Think about it, you can walk or run a 5K, be outside, get fresh air and all of this just happens to be at one of the premier wineries in Dutchess County, New York? Heck yeah!

Where is the Wine Run 5 K Taking Place?

So, you can walk or run, it is your choice. The Wine Run 5K is taking place at Millbrook Winery, Wing Rd, Millbrook on August 28, 2022 at 11am.

You can run or walk, but can you drink wine?

The question most asked by people who are thinking about registering for the race, 'Is there wine we can drink?' Yes, each paid registrant will get a 'pour of wine' included in their registration fee.

So, is there another benefit other than wine and a day outdoors at a winery?

Yes, there is more benefit than just having a great time with your friends. There are two charity partners for this event, both of which will benefit. Those two charities are Feeding America and St Jude's Children's Hospital.

Does everyone who participates in the Wine Run 5K need to be 21+ and over?

While everyone who indulges in their 'pour of wine' need to be over the age of 21, any one, any age can register and participate in the event. For more information, click here.

For more great wineries in the Hudson Valley and the Catskills, including ones that are dog friendly, keep reading.

