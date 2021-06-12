Celebrate National Rosé Day at Hudson Valley Wineries

We love a good 'National Day' celebration here in the Hudson Valley, especially when we can celebrate with some great local options.

If you take a look at the National Calendar website, you'll learn that this Saturday, June 12th, 2021, is National Rosé Day. According to the website, every year on the 2nd Saturday in June we give the spotlight to one of the "oldest known types of wine," Rosé.

As Hudson Valley residents, we know we got the Rosé goods right in our own backyard. There are hundreds of wineries in the area that offer a delicious Rosé that you can pair with food or just sip on while taking in the beautiful valley scenery.

Want to celebrate National Rosé Day properly? Head out to Nostrano Vineyard in Milton and enjoy a glass or two of their new Ava Rosé, which you can pair with their delicious Summer Berry Cheesecake. What a combo!

Angry Orchard in Walden is known for its hard ciders, but just recently they released a new Rosé cider! Why not make the trip to Walden and try something new?

In Dutchess County, Millbrook Vineyard and Winery offers its classic Hunt Country Rose. While they don't have anything specific planned for National Rose Day, you can enjoy Friday Night Food Trucks on June 11th with a nice rose in hand.

Benmarl in Marlboro offers a delicious dry rose with views to die for and food options galore.

The Shawangunk Wine Trail consists of 13 wineries altogether. Think about all the Rosé sipping fun you could have, responsibly of course, on Saturday? The options are endless! Where will you be celebrating National Rosé Day?

Hudson Valley Summer Specialty Cocktails and Where to Find Them Summer 2021 Hudson Valley Cocktails never looked so good. Checkout all the different specialty drinks we found for you to enjoy in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, New Paltz, Gardiner, Central Valley, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, Milton, West Point and Cornwall.