Middletown Police Delivering Meals to Kids During School Closure

With schools in the Hudson Valley closed for at least the next two weeks, three weeks in some areas, the City of Middletown is ensuring that no children go without nutritious meals.

Working with the Middletown School District, the City of Middletown Police Department is out delivering meals to children who may not have access while they remain home from school.

Officer Beebe and Officer Colletti (pictured above) are out delivering meals this week, instead of their usual routine working inside Middletown schools.

The City of Middletown School District will be distributing two meals (delivered at once) to students 18 and under. All meals are offered at no cost and will be distributed Monday through Friday during the school closure. Students can go to any of the following locations to receive meals:

Academy Avenue Park - 9:15 - 9:30 am

- 9:15 - 9:30 am Davidge Park - 9:45 - 10:00 am

- 9:45 - 10:00 am Jerome Neil Park - 10:15 - 10:30 am

- 10:15 - 10:30 am Monhagen Middle School Parking Lot -10:45 - 11:00 am

-10:45 - 11:00 am Maple Hill Elementary School Parking Lot - 11:15 - 11:30 am

- 11:15 - 11:30 am Bennett Hill Park - 11:45 - Noon

- 11:45 - Noon Thrall Park - 12:15 - 12:30 pm

- 12:15 - 12:30 pm Perkins Teen Center Parking Lot - 12:45 - 1:00 pm

Additional locations and times include:

Agape Church Parking Lot - 9:15 - 9:30 am

- 9:15 - 9:30 am Sproat Street Park - 10:00 - 10:15 am

- 10:00 - 10:15 am Beattie Hill Park - 10:30 - 10:45 am

- 10:30 - 10:45 am Carter Elementary School (East Main Parking Lot) - 11:00 - 11:15 am

- 11:00 - 11:15 am David Moore Heights - 11:30 - 11:45 am

- 11:30 - 11:45 am Faller Field (Cherry Street Entrance) - 12:15 pm

