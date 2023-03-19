Plans Approved to Rebuild Beloved New Paltz Restaurant After Fire

Mexican food lovers, rejoice! One of New Paltz, NY's favorite restaurants is finally getting back on its feet after a tragic fire demolished the business over six months ago.

The September 29th blaze that raged through 15-1/2 Front St in New Paltz, NY, destroyed the home of Mexican Kitchen. The suspected electrical fire left the restaurant uncertain about their future, and marked the fourth Mexican food destination to face closure in New Paltz in 2022. Luckily, there's news.

New Plans for Mexican Kitchen in New Paltz, NY

"Thank you to the New Paltz Historic Preservation Commission that approved the plans last evening for the reconstruction of the building at 15-1/2 North Front Street... Next will be a building permit!", came the elated announcement from Mexican Kitchen. Fans of the restaurant were quick to express their joy at the business' return and the new ways the building will change.

New Paltz, NY Community Reacts to Mexican Kitchen Plans

"Fabulous !! looking forward to it!!!", said one local customer. "So glad you’re able to rebuild! Missing your awesome veggie burritos!", said another. "Wait…. They came to their senses on approving appropriate buildings in the village?" came a sarcastic-yet-hopeful response to local New Paltz politics. Approval is one thing, but the most exciting detail, perhaps, is what's happening above the restaurant.

More Dining Space Coming to Mexican Kitchen in New Paltz, NY

Mexican Kitchen shared that while the "footprint" of the new building will be the same as the original, there will now be an entirely new second floor that will add more dining space for customers. The blueprints (above) show an addition bathroom, dining area, and storage area.

As Mexican Kitchen said in their celebratory post, the building design approval was just the first step in a lengthy process. After building permits are approved, the physical work can begin. Then, as one eager commenter said, "Chicken Enchiladas for everyone!!". Until that happy day, check out some other awesome Mexican options below.

