A resident living in upstate New York says that they witnessed a strange light blue colored object, that entered the Earth's upper atmosphere early morning June 13. Some reports indicate that the fiery object was seen splitting into three separate pieces as it streaked across the night sky.

The latest encounter follows a number of similar sightings, such as another report from East Concord, New York. There, a person reported hearing a series of quiet booming sounds coming from above March 19.

The "booming" sounds were soon followed by a streaking lightish green colored ball of light, according to a report filed to the American Meteor Society.

New York State Resident Claims Object In the Sky Disrupted Phone's GPS

A resent living in Liverpool, New York reported to the American Meteor Society that they saw a fireball the morning of June 13. The witness even says that directly after seeing the "brief fireball", which they say was hidden behind cloud-cover, their phone's GPS was saying that they were facing north, though they were actually facing west.

See Also: Objects Leaving Contrails Seen Streaking Across Parts Of New York State

The witness report feels that the confusion comes from EM interference, and that the may have fireball affected the ionosphere. The person says that their GPS was disrupted for about an hour afterwards, before returning to normal.

See Also: Bright Object Seen Breaking Apart High Above Parts of New York

See Also: UFO Reported in New York State Described As "One Orb Changing to 4 Orbs"